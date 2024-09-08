Numeraire Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $13.07 or 0.00024057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $95.75 million and $2.43 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,715,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,322,850 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a San Francisco-based hedge fund that uses machine learning to make trades in financial markets. It utilizes a global network of data scientists who compete to create the best trading algorithms, with their algorithms being evaluated based on how well they perform on new, unseen data. The platform is built on the Ethereum blockchain and uses the NMR token as its native currency to incentivize data scientists to submit high-quality and accurate algorithms. This creates a more secure and decentralized approach to hedge fund management and can potentially lead to more profitable trades”

