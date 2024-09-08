Numbers Protocol Price Tops $0.0370 (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. Numbers Protocol has a total market cap of $23.95 million and $281,379.28 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol’s launch date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 686,537,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. The official website for Numbers Protocol is www.numbersprotocol.io. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol.

Numbers Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 686,537,204 with 676,474,220 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.03710137 USD and is up 1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $417,219.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

