Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Price Performance
Shares of NMG opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite
About Nouveau Monde Graphite
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nouveau Monde Graphite
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.