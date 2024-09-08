Nosana Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $153.74 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Nosana has a total market cap of $153.74 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nosana token can now be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nosana has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,575,367 tokens. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official website is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.75870878 USD and is down -2.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $657,538.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars.

