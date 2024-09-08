NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) PT Set at C$11.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$11.00 price objective on NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXE. Ventum Financial increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.75.

TSE:NXE opened at C$7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.74. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.04 and a 52 week high of C$12.14.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. 7.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

