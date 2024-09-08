Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,698 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $665.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $659.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $634.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

