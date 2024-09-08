Morton Community Bank Has $3.27 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morton Community Bank grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. MRA Advisory Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,395,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.