Morton Community Bank Has $14.80 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Morton Community Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 4.2% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,073.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.00. 3,280,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $84.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.22.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.