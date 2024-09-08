Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 8,976 Shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDLV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $10.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

