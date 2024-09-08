Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter valued at about $31,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 116.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,330 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 45.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,680 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawkins

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawkins Stock Performance

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $2.28 on Friday, hitting $115.73. 106,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,150. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $255.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.30 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

Hawkins Profile

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

