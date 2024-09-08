Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lessened by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 287,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,188 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $18,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,019,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,056. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

