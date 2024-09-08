MOG Coin (MOG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $304.90 Million

MOG Coin (MOG) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. MOG Coin has a market capitalization of $304.90 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of MOG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOG Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MOG Coin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOG Coin Profile

MOG Coin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. MOG Coin’s total supply is 360,447,686,344,656 tokens. MOG Coin’s official Twitter account is @mogcoineth. The official website for MOG Coin is www.mogcoin.xyz.

MOG Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mog Coin (MOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mog Coin has a current supply of 360,447,686,344,655.8. The last known price of Mog Coin is 0.00000081 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,090,632.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mogcoin.xyz.”

