Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MITK. StockNews.com raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Mitek Systems from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MITK

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.40 million, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.07. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Mitek Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. Mitek Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mitek Systems

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Briggs sold 24,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,673 shares in the company, valued at $762,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 738,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.