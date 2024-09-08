MiL.k (MLK) Price Reaches $0.20

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. MiL.k has a market cap of $75.14 million and approximately $982,200.71 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One MiL.k token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MiL.k

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,333,024 tokens. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k (MLK) is a blockchain platform that integrates customers from different service industries through tokenizing mileage points. It enables users to trade these points interchangeably, making transactions more secure and reliable. The platform utilizes two types of tokens: Brand Tokens (tokenized mileage points from service companies) and $MLK, the platform’s cryptocurrency. Users can earn $MLK by selling their Brand Tokens, purchase it from crypto exchanges, or receive it through transfers. The platform operates on Luniverse’s BaaS platform with main and side chains using Hyperledger Fabric for better performance and stability.”

