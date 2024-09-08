MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after acquiring an additional 200,297 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after purchasing an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $127.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

