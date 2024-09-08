MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 753 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

