Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.