LUKSO Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $40.44 million and approximately $25,519.87 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be bought for $2.17 or 0.00004018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LUKSO

LUKSO’s launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.

Buying and Selling LUKSO

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

