LSV Asset Management Sells 93,390 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323,880 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 93,390 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned 0.54% of FedEx worth $396,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $700,291,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.04. 1,117,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.25 and a 200-day moving average of $272.09. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

