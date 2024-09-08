LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of Lockheed Martin worth $236,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $566.63. 976,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,765. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $578.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $524.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

