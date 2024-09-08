Litecoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $48.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,332,934 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,302,653.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00324163 USD and is down -4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
