LimeWire (LMWR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $55.58 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. LimeWire has a market cap of $55.58 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire launched on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.193069 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,776,179.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

