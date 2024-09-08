Lake Street Capital Cuts LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Price Target to $9.00

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIQT. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIQT

LiqTech International Stock Performance

LIQT stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.