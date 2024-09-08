Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $23.92 Million Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 262,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $23,922,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.57% of Pimco Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $94.43 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.46.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

