Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 21,826 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TSN opened at $65.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

