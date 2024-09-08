Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

