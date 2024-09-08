Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $52.16 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,196,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,161,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.8% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,779,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 29,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $45.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $48.92.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.