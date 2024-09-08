Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $13.48 Million in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 235,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,481,000. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.2% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.65% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $64.63 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.81.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

