Komodo Price Reaches $0.23 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Komodo has a market cap of $31.88 million and $1.04 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Komodo has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050252 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015076 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC.

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,393,965 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

