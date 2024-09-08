Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.10 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $31.10 million and $1.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00050796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00037813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,391,040 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

