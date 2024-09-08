Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 698,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,099,000 after purchasing an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.02. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

