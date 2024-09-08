Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up approximately 1.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.15% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

CALM opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of -0.10. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970 in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

