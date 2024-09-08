Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 735 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.7% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $56,462,000. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% during the second quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 4,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 42.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $611.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $622.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $584.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

