Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 173.3% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

