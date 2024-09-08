iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $346.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

