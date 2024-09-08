iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,838,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after purchasing an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,478,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,519. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

