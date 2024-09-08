IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on IQVIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.67.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IQV opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.