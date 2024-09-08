Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.43 and its 200-day moving average is $456.11.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

