Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.69. 50,624,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.11.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

