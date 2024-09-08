Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.42 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00013495 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $44.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00042410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,363,520 coins and its circulating supply is 469,879,341 coins. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

