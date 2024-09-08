Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires £143.80 in Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco purchased 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.82) per share, with a total value of £143.80 ($189.09).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,747 ($36.12) per share, for a total transaction of £164.82 ($216.73).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,451 ($32.23) per share, for a total transaction of £147.06 ($193.37).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,929 ($38.51) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £64.73 billion, a PE ratio of -470.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,687.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,489.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 2,228.78 ($29.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,929 ($38.51).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.88 ($0.77) per share. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $57.72. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,794.21%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($52.60) to GBX 3,450 ($45.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

