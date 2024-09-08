Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Immatics Stock Performance

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.75. Immatics has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immatics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Immatics by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,860 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after buying an additional 639,911 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,225,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after acquiring an additional 891,191 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

