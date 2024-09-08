Hypercharge Networks (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.10. 169,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average session volume of 65,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

Hypercharge Networks Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.09 and a 200-day moving average of 0.10.

Hypercharge Networks Company Profile

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

