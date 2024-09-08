Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$44.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.25.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE H opened at C$46.19 on Thursday. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$32.79 and a 12-month high of C$46.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11. The company has a market cap of C$27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9427481 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.38%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

