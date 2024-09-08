Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $398.70.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $357.86 on Thursday. Humana has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $676,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

