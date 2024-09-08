Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 19,343 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,343 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for about 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. 4,990,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419,050. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

