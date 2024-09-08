Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,000.00%.
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
