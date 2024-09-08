HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HQY. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ HQY opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $61.81 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $6,103,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.