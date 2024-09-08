Head to Head Contrast: Natura &Co (NTCOY) versus Its Rivals

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCOY – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Natura &Co to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Natura &Co shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natura &Co 10.28% -5.27% -2.86% Natura &Co Competitors -130.83% -16.71% -19.44%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Natura &Co has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co’s competitors have a beta of 29.30, indicating that their average stock price is 2,830% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natura &Co and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natura &Co 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co Competitors 145 1277 1445 36 2.47

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.33%. Given Natura &Co’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Natura &Co has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Natura &Co pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Natura &Co pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 76.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natura &Co and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natura &Co $5.36 billion $595.64 million 17.38 Natura &Co Competitors $4.65 billion $278.27 million 30.61

Natura &Co has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Natura &Co is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Brazil, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. The company operates through Natura &Co Latam and Avon International segments. It markets its products under the Natura and Avon brand names through e-commerce, direct selling, business-to-business, franchises, physical stores, and retail markets. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

