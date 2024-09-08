Hahn Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 3.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA opened at $159.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $165.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.03.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

